Bellingham woman killed in Skagit County crash
A Bellingham woman died early Sunday when her pickup flipped into a water-filled ditch in Skagit County, the Washington State Patrol reports. Sheereen Sadighi, 52, was westbound on Highway 20 near La Conner-Whitney Road about 6:20 a.m. Sunday when her silver 2004 Toyota veered right off the road and landed upside-down in about three feet of water.
