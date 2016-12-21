Bellingham man took Snapchat photo of girl in public bathroom, harassed others, charges say
A Bellingham man shook his head in court Friday as a prosecutor read felony charges that, for the past few months, he has sexually harassed young women as they shopped at big box stores. Police took a series of reports starting in September of a man following young women and girls around in three stores, Walmart, Target and Kmart, where he made aggressive unwanted advances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov 28
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
|Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|chuck a nut
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC