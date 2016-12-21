Bellingham man killed in avalanche ne...

Bellingham man killed in avalanche near White Pass

The Bellingham Herald reports 31-year-old Adam Roberts was skiing out of bounds with a friend Tuesday evening when he triggered an avalanche. White Pass Ski Area spokeswoman Kathleen Goyette confirmed his death Wednesday, saying people at the ski area had known him since he was young and that he was an experienced outdoors enthusiast.

