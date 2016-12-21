Bellingham man killed in avalanche near White Pass
The Bellingham Herald reports 31-year-old Adam Roberts was skiing out of bounds with a friend Tuesday evening when he triggered an avalanche. White Pass Ski Area spokeswoman Kathleen Goyette confirmed his death Wednesday, saying people at the ski area had known him since he was young and that he was an experienced outdoors enthusiast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
|Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|chuck a nut
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC