Beer Release - Mosaic IPA from Aslan ...

Beer Release - Mosaic IPA from Aslan Brewing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Aslan Brewing of Bellingham just announced the release of its Mosaic IPA. The beer is available on tap at the brewery's taproom and should also be available on tap at various locations around the area soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov 28 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
News Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07) Aug '16 chuck a nut 33
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Whatcom County was issued at December 27 at 10:10PM PST

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,599 • Total comments across all topics: 277,390,284

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC