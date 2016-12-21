Attorney demands justice for abused cat that died
That's according to Q13Fox.com, which reported Wednesday that Bellingham attorney, Adam Karp, has "immediately" filed an appeal in Lewis County District Court after a judge Tuesday declined his petition to empanel a grand jury in the case of the Centralia cat. The cat, named Jay, was apparently "beaten, stabbed, hit with a rock and dropped from a balcony by multiple people" before it died in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
|Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|chuck a nut
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC