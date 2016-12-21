Attorney demands justice for abused c...

Attorney demands justice for abused cat that died

That's according to Q13Fox.com, which reported Wednesday that Bellingham attorney, Adam Karp, has "immediately" filed an appeal in Lewis County District Court after a judge Tuesday declined his petition to empanel a grand jury in the case of the Centralia cat. The cat, named Jay, was apparently "beaten, stabbed, hit with a rock and dropped from a balcony by multiple people" before it died in April.

