Annual New Yeara s events feature frigid plunges in Whatcom County
Many people across Whatcom County mark the new year with a headlong splash into near-freezing water with festive events at Lake Padden in Bellingham or along the waterfront at Birch Bay. The Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce sponsors the annual Polar Bear Plunge from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday on the waterfront along Birch Bay Drive .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov 28
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
|Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|chuck a nut
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC