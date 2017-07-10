Mortgage Website Gives Back to Veterans with USD 5000 Homeownership Award
BELLEVUE, Wash., July 12, 2017 : For over a decade, The Mortgage Reports has been offering expert advice on home finance to veterans and their families. Along with valuable tips on home purchase, refinance, and other housing benefits, the leading mortgage advice website will now help in an even more practical way - with a USD 5,000 housing award and a comprehensive guide on VA loans and benefits.
