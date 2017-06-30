Are safe heroin injection sites reall...

Are safe heroin injection sites really safe?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Northwest Asian Weekly

Dr. Judith Feinberg and her assistant work on the "Cincinnati Exchange Project," which allows heroin addicts to exchange dirty needles for safe ones. "It's just the whole idea of having a so-called safe injection site [for heroin] doesn't make sense to me," said Bellevue resident Kan Qiu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Asian Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft issues more security patches for oldera Jun 30 Cameon233 2
Moving from Bellevue. Looking for Movers Jun '17 daniella-emerry 2
Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) May '17 Musikologist 17
Looking for depression treatment May '17 Uud4tea 1
Eugene Robb May '17 hiding in plain view 1
News Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15) Apr '17 Bothell dog lover 2
looking for gay sex (Dec '12) Apr '17 Sam 50
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,793 • Total comments across all topics: 282,286,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC