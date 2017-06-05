Xevo's Journeywarea Uses Machine Learning and Advanced Data...
BELLEVUE, Wash. Xevo Inc. today announced the launch of its groundbreaking new Journeyware suite of automotive products the only data management software solution to offer a truly personalized consumer driving experience while also providing automobile manufacturers with new business opportunities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cellular News.
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving from Bellevue. Looking for Movers
|Jun 2
|daniella-emerry
|2
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Looking for depression treatment
|May 26
|Uud4tea
|1
|Eugene Robb
|May '17
|hiding in plain view
|1
|Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Bothell dog lover
|2
|looking for gay sex (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|50
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Apr '17
|slick willie expl...
|46
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC