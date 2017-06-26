UU religious educators honor three who created white supremacy teach-in
Aisha Hauser , Christina Rivera , and Kenny Wiley received a standing ovation for designing and organizing the teach-in in response to the hiring crisis at the Unitarian Universalist Association that erupted last March. LREDA President Cathy Seggel described their "heroic work" and thanked them for their "generous wisdom, courage, and inspiration."
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.U. World.
Add your comments below
