Report: Eddie Bauer may be put up for sale Report: Eddie Bauer may be put up for sale Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2t4cZrh Golden Gate Capital, the private equity firm that owns Eddie Bauer, is reviewing strategic options for the sportswear maker, including a potential sale, Reuters reported Friday. Struggling with declining sales and unable to pay its debt, Eddie Bauer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June, 2009.

