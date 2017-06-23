Report: Eddie Bauer may be put up for sale Report: Eddie Bauer may be put up for sale Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2t4cZrh Golden Gate Capital, the private equity firm that owns Eddie Bauer, is reviewing strategic options for the sportswear maker, including a potential sale, Reuters reported Friday. Struggling with declining sales and unable to pay its debt, Eddie Bauer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June, 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.