Radiant Logistics appoints new VP of international services
In his new role, Briggs will play an integral part in executing the company's international strategy with oversight of the air, ocean and customs product offerings across all Radiant brands, the company said. In addition, Briggs will lead Radiant's international carrier relation initiatives while also directing the company's international agency development program.
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving from Bellevue. Looking for Movers
|Jun 2
|daniella-emerry
|2
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Looking for depression treatment
|May 26
|Uud4tea
|1
|Eugene Robb
|May '17
|hiding in plain view
|1
|Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Bothell dog lover
|2
|looking for gay sex (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|50
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Apr '17
|slick willie expl...
|46
