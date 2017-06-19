Premier Capital Associates Arranges R...

Premier Capital Associates Arranges Refinance for Hampton Inn & Suites, Eugene, OR

BELLEVUE, Wash., - Premier Capital Associates , LLC, a national, full-service real estate investment company specializing in debt and advisory services for hospitality real estate, announced today that they arranged financing for the acquisition and refurbishment of the Hampton Inn & Suites, Eugene, OR. "We are excited to have helped our client build their portfolio with the acquisition of the Hampton Inn & Suites in Eugene.

