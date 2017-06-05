News 37 mins ago 8:55 p.m.Drugs sold out of Papa John's, deputies say
Authorities arrested five people after undercover detectives busted employees for selling cocaine at a Papa John's Pizza in Sammamish, Washington, according to the King County Sheriff's Office. Undercover detectives went to the business after receiving reports of employees selling drugs in the parking lot.
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving from Bellevue. Looking for Movers
|Jun 2
|daniella-emerry
|2
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Looking for depression treatment
|May 26
|Uud4tea
|1
|Eugene Robb
|May '17
|hiding in plain view
|1
|Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Bothell dog lover
|2
|looking for gay sex (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|50
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Apr '17
|slick willie expl...
|46
