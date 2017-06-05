Nation 22 mins ago 5:48 a.m.'Operation Extra Olives' Leads to Drugs Arrests At Papa John's: Deputies

Nation 22 mins ago 5:48 a.m.'Operatio...

Authorities arrested five people after undercover detectives busted employees for selling cocaine at a Papa John's Pizza in Sammamish, Washington, according to the King County Sheriff's Office. Undercover detectives went to the business after receiving reports of employees selling drugs in the parking lot.

