Money for safe injection sites limited to cities that welcome them
Registered nurse Sammy Mullally holds a tray of supplies to be used by a drug addict at the Insite safe injection clinic in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday May 11, 2011. Safe injection sites in King County will only be located in cities that welcome the idea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microsoft issues more security patches for oldera
|Jun 13
|thx Wanna Cry
|1
|Moving from Bellevue. Looking for Movers
|Jun 2
|daniella-emerry
|2
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Looking for depression treatment
|May '17
|Uud4tea
|1
|Eugene Robb
|May '17
|hiding in plain view
|1
|Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Bothell dog lover
|2
|looking for gay sex (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|50
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC