'Hired Gun' film honors the rock gods...

'Hired Gun' film honors the rock gods you've never heard of. See it in Seattle.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Seattle Times

"Hired Gun: Out of the Shadows, Into the Spotlight" will be show one night only: Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. at selected area theaters. But we don't know their names as well as we do the rock stars they supported - and sometimes saved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft issues more security patches for oldera Jun 13 thx Wanna Cry 1
Moving from Bellevue. Looking for Movers Jun 2 daniella-emerry 2
Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) May 31 Musikologist 17
Looking for depression treatment May '17 Uud4tea 1
Eugene Robb May '17 hiding in plain view 1
News Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15) Apr '17 Bothell dog lover 2
looking for gay sex (Dec '12) Apr '17 Sam 50
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,248 • Total comments across all topics: 282,120,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC