Girl's touching video about being bullied goes viral
When the Andrews family moved from Georgia to Bellevue, Washington, last August, Chantey and Travis Andrews encouraged their children to be excited about new friends and experiences. Their daughter, Nasir, was eager to make friends when she started fourth grade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microsoft issues more security patches for oldera
|Jun 30
|Cameon233
|2
|Moving from Bellevue. Looking for Movers
|Jun '17
|daniella-emerry
|2
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Looking for depression treatment
|May '17
|Uud4tea
|1
|Eugene Robb
|May '17
|hiding in plain view
|1
|Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Bothell dog lover
|2
|looking for gay sex (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|50
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC