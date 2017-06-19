Girl alleges bullying, some racist, posts video, which goes viral
A Bellevue, Washington fourth grader who says she's been bullied since school started in September posted a video on Facebook hoping to get help for herself and other bullied students, reports CBS Seattle affiliate KIRO-TV . The video's gone viral: It's been shared more than 17,500 times and reached more than 670,000 people.
