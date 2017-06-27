Eddie Bauer drowning in debt, exploring a sale: report
Bellevue, Washington-based Eddie Bauer, controlled by the private equity firm Golden Gate Capital, is seeking relief from a $225 million term loan due in 2020 and a $200 million revolving credit line that comes due in 2019, Reuters reports.( SEATTLE -- The owners of Eddie Bauer, the Bellevue-based active outdoor apparel company, are reportedly exploring a sale of the company.
