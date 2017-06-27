Eddie Bauer drowning in debt, explori...

Eddie Bauer drowning in debt, exploring a sale: report

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: OregonLive.com

Bellevue, Washington-based Eddie Bauer, controlled by the private equity firm Golden Gate Capital, is seeking relief from a $225 million term loan due in 2020 and a $200 million revolving credit line that comes due in 2019, Reuters reports. Bellevue, Washington-based Eddie Bauer, controlled by the private equity firm Golden Gate Capital, is seeking relief from a $225 million term loan due in 2020 and a $200 million revolving credit line that comes due in 2019, Reuters reports.( SEATTLE -- The owners of Eddie Bauer, the Bellevue-based active outdoor apparel company, are reportedly exploring a sale of the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft issues more security patches for oldera Jun 13 thx Wanna Cry 1
Moving from Bellevue. Looking for Movers Jun 2 daniella-emerry 2
Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) May 31 Musikologist 17
Looking for depression treatment May '17 Uud4tea 1
Eugene Robb May '17 hiding in plain view 1
News Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15) Apr '17 Bothell dog lover 2
looking for gay sex (Dec '12) Apr '17 Sam 50
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,381 • Total comments across all topics: 282,092,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC