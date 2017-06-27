Black Washington Student Posts Emotio...

Black Washington Student Posts Emotional Video Against Racist Bullying

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: NewsOne

An African-American elementary school student in Bellevue, Washington sends a powerful anti-bullying message in an emotional Facebook video, which has gone viral, KIRO-TV reports. So emotional is the video of 9-year-old Nasir Andrews that she doesn't have to say a word.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft issues more security patches for oldera Jun 13 thx Wanna Cry 1
Moving from Bellevue. Looking for Movers Jun 2 daniella-emerry 2
Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) May 31 Musikologist 17
Looking for depression treatment May '17 Uud4tea 1
Eugene Robb May '17 hiding in plain view 1
News Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15) Apr '17 Bothell dog lover 2
looking for gay sex (Dec '12) Apr '17 Sam 50
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,878 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC