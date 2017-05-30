Bellevue, Microsoft, UW team up to prevent traffic deaths
In a collaboration with organizations across North America, the City of Bellevue, the University of Washington and Microsoft are asking for the public's help in a cutting-edge effort to help prevent deaths and serious injuries from traffic crashes. Called "Video Analytics Towards Vision Zero," the project will tap new technologies to analyze traffic camera video footage available in many cities, and use near-miss collisions to predict where future crashes are likely to occur.
