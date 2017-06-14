Bellevue continues to debate shelter

The process of siting a men's shelter and affordable housing development in Bellevue took another faltering step forward last week, although nonprofit partners developing the project have no more clarity on where they could expect to build or whether the project will be approved at all. As conceived, the project includes a 100-bed low-barrier shelter, a 125-seat day center and cafeteria and roughly 100 units of housing.

