ADVERTISING: Another insight on PSFK for Members

As W Hotels is opening its newest hotel in the heart of the tech-centric city of Bellevue, Washington, they chose to release a video game to promote it. Belle the Bear is a Frogger-style adventure game that lets gamers and guests explore the city.
