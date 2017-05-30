5 arrested in pizza-shop cocaine oper...

5 arrested in pizza-shop cocaine operation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

The King County Sheriff's Office arrested five people Friday morning after a six-month long investigation reportedly revealed suspects were using and then selling cocaine at a Sammamish Papa John's Pizza while working there. These photos show some of the evidence gathered in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving from Bellevue. Looking for Movers Jun 2 daniella-emerry 2
Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) May 31 Musikologist 17
Looking for depression treatment May 26 Uud4tea 1
Eugene Robb May '17 hiding in plain view 1
News Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15) Apr '17 Bothell dog lover 2
looking for gay sex (Dec '12) Apr '17 Sam 50
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Apr '17 slick willie expl... 46
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,330 • Total comments across all topics: 281,536,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC