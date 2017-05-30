5 arrested in pizza-shop cocaine operation
The King County Sheriff's Office arrested five people Friday morning after a six-month long investigation reportedly revealed suspects were using and then selling cocaine at a Sammamish Papa John's Pizza while working there. These photos show some of the evidence gathered in the case.
