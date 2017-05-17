Youth Link announces leadership award winners

To celebrate Bellevue Youth Link's 27th anniversary of providing nationally recognized programs and services to Bellevue teens, Youth Link requested nominations of children and teens for their positive influence in the community. The following young people will be honored at the annual Community Leadership Awards celebration on Wednesday, May 24, 7-8 p.m., at City Hall, 450 110th Ave. NE.

