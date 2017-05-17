Youth Link announces leadership award winners
To celebrate Bellevue Youth Link's 27th anniversary of providing nationally recognized programs and services to Bellevue teens, Youth Link requested nominations of children and teens for their positive influence in the community. The following young people will be honored at the annual Community Leadership Awards celebration on Wednesday, May 24, 7-8 p.m., at City Hall, 450 110th Ave. NE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eugene Robb
|May 4
|hiding in plain view
|1
|Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15)
|Apr 28
|Bothell dog lover
|2
|looking for gay sex (Dec '12)
|Apr 22
|Sam
|50
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Apr '17
|slick willie expl...
|47
|With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy...
|Apr '17
|karl 50
|1
|Of Girl Scouts and Troops
|Mar '17
|cassandrasage
|1
|looking in kirkland (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC