PSE "Energize Eastside" Environmental...

PSE "Energize Eastside" Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is open for comment

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Redmond Neighborhood Blog

Maybe you've heard about PSE's plans to collect up to $1 billion through higher energy bills to build the "Energize Eastside" transmission line. PSE hopes to install giant new poles and high-voltage wires through 18 miles of the Eastside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redmond Neighborhood Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eugene Robb May 4 hiding in plain view 1
News Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15) Apr 28 Bothell dog lover 2
looking for gay sex (Dec '12) Apr 22 Sam 50
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Apr '17 slick willie expl... 47
News With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy... Apr '17 karl 50 1
Of Girl Scouts and Troops Mar '17 cassandrasage 1
looking in kirkland (Jan '13) Feb '17 Anonymous 2
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,309 • Total comments across all topics: 281,128,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC