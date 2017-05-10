Planning and Community Development director appointed
City Manager Brad Miyake is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael "Mac" Cummins as Bellevue's Planning and Community Development director. Cummins comes to Bellevue from the City of Westminster, Colo., where he's served as the planning manager since 2008.
