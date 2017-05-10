Planning and Community Development di...

Planning and Community Development director appointed

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: City of Bellevue

City Manager Brad Miyake is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael "Mac" Cummins as Bellevue's Planning and Community Development director. Cummins comes to Bellevue from the City of Westminster, Colo., where he's served as the planning manager since 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eugene Robb May 4 hiding in plain view 1
News Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15) Apr 28 Bothell dog lover 2
looking for gay sex (Dec '12) Apr 22 Sam 50
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Apr 12 slick willie expl... 47
News With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy... Apr '17 karl 50 1
Of Girl Scouts and Troops Mar '17 cassandrasage 1
looking in kirkland (Jan '13) Feb '17 Anonymous 2
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,546 • Total comments across all topics: 280,944,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC