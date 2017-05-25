Paving work on 148th SE to cause delays
Beginning Tuesday, May 30, pavement work will begin on 148th Avenue Southeast between Main Street and Southeast Eighth Street. The paving will take approximately two weeks to complete, but travelers should expect frequent lane closures and periodic curb ramp and sidewalk closures into July.
