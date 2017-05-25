Human trafficking topic at next Cultural Conversations
Cultural Conversations, the popular women's discussion group, will conclude its latest season with an informative exploration of human trafficking. The program will feature Police Captain Marcia Harnden, who will explain what human trafficking is and what it looks like in our community.
