Council Roundup: Studying proposed Land Use Code amendment
On Monday, the City Council voted 6-to-1 to proceed studying a proposed amendment to the Land Use Code. Councilmember Lynne Robinson cast the dissenting vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eugene Robb
|May 4
|hiding in plain view
|1
|Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15)
|Apr 28
|Bothell dog lover
|2
|looking for gay sex (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|50
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Apr '17
|slick willie expl...
|46
|With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy...
|Apr '17
|karl 50
|1
|Of Girl Scouts and Troops
|Mar '17
|cassandrasage
|1
|looking in kirkland (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC