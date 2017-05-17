Council Roundup: City approves Highland Village preservation funds
On Monday night, the City Council authorized a $2 million contribution for King County Housing Authority's acquisition of the Bellevue Highland Village Apartments. The vote marks the culmination of a joint effort by the city, state, King County and KCHA to preserve 76 apartments as affordable housing.
