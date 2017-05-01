City Hall preps for East Link construction
City Hall is preparing for the start of East Link construction at its campus. Beginning sometime in May, Sound Transit's contractor will fence the vacant lot by City Hall to establish it as a work zone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15)
|Apr 28
|Bothell dog lover
|2
|looking for gay sex (Dec '12)
|Apr 22
|Sam
|50
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Apr 12
|slick willie expl...
|47
|With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy...
|Apr 6
|karl 50
|1
|Of Girl Scouts and Troops
|Mar '17
|cassandrasage
|1
|looking in kirkland (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|2
|West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|18
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC