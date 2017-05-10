Businesses ready to pay more to bring...

Businesses ready to pay more to bring wind farm to Washington

Wednesday May 3 Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Puget Sound Energy is launching a program that will bring a new wind farm to the state. PSE's new "Green Direct" program is set up as an alternative way for major utility customers to buy their energy.

Bellevue, WA

