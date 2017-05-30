'Bellevue Essentials' course now accepting applications
The city is taking applications for the 2017 class of Bellevue Essentials, the program for emerging neighborhood and community leaders. An informational meeting providing an overview of the course will be on Wednesday, June 14, 6-7 p.m., room 1E-112 at City Hall.
