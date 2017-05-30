'Bellevue Essentials' course now acce...

'Bellevue Essentials' course now accepting applications

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: City of Bellevue

The city is taking applications for the 2017 class of Bellevue Essentials, the program for emerging neighborhood and community leaders. An informational meeting providing an overview of the course will be on Wednesday, June 14, 6-7 p.m., room 1E-112 at City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) 2 hr Musikologist 17
Looking for depression treatment May 26 Uud4tea 1
Eugene Robb May 4 hiding in plain view 1
News Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15) Apr '17 Bothell dog lover 2
looking for gay sex (Dec '12) Apr '17 Sam 50
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Apr '17 slick willie expl... 46
News With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy... Apr '17 karl 50 1
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Syria
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,429 • Total comments across all topics: 281,421,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC