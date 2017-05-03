Application deadline extended for EBC...

Application deadline extended for EBCC pro and con statement writers

The city has extended the application deadline for residents interested in drafting statements for and against continuation of the East Bellevue Community Council. If you are interested, please apply by Monday, May 15. The "Statement For" and "Statement Against" will appear in the King County Local Voters' Pamphlet to be published for the Nov. 7 General Election.

