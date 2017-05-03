Application deadline extended for EBCC pro and con statement writers
The city has extended the application deadline for residents interested in drafting statements for and against continuation of the East Bellevue Community Council. If you are interested, please apply by Monday, May 15. The "Statement For" and "Statement Against" will appear in the King County Local Voters' Pamphlet to be published for the Nov. 7 General Election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15)
|Apr 28
|Bothell dog lover
|2
|looking for gay sex (Dec '12)
|Apr 22
|Sam
|50
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Apr 12
|slick willie expl...
|47
|With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy...
|Apr 6
|karl 50
|1
|Of Girl Scouts and Troops
|Mar '17
|cassandrasage
|1
|looking in kirkland (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|2
|West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|18
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC