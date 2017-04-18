When Vir Das came calling to Bellevue

When Vir Das came calling to Bellevue

Vir Das, crowned the 'King of Standup Comedy in India' by TOI, came to Parlor Live Comedy Club in Bellevue, Washington as part of his World Tour 2017. The show that was held from March 23 to 25, was a 90-minute event attended by 350 people each day.

