WA: Sound Transit 3 Sales-Tax Increas...

WA: Sound Transit 3 Sales-Tax Increase Takes Effect Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

April 01--The voter-approved Sound Transit 3 sales tax increase takes effect Saturday, bumping the total rate past 10 percent in Seattle, Tacoma and several north-end communities. In all or parts of some 30 King County cities, from Bellevue to unincorporated places such as White Center and Skyway, the rate will hit exactly 10 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Of Girl Scouts and Troops Mar 28 cassandrasage 1
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Feb '17 Retribution 3
looking in kirkland (Jan '13) Feb '17 Anonymous 2
West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 18
High School Students React to Climate Change Feb '17 go green 10
Helping spread the word. Feb '17 Helping hand 1
Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10) Jan '17 Klaus ristau 10
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,725 • Total comments across all topics: 280,020,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC