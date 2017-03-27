WA: Sound Transit 3 Sales-Tax Increase Takes Effect Saturday
April 01--The voter-approved Sound Transit 3 sales tax increase takes effect Saturday, bumping the total rate past 10 percent in Seattle, Tacoma and several north-end communities. In all or parts of some 30 King County cities, from Bellevue to unincorporated places such as White Center and Skyway, the rate will hit exactly 10 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
