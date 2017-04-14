Trilogy International Partners Inc. Sets Date to Report First Quarter 2017 Results
Trilogy International Partners Inc. announced today that it will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 before markets open on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results that same day at 1:00 p.m. .
