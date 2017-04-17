Trees take center stage at Arbor Day-Earth Day

Bellevue's estimated 1.4 million trees provide health and economic benefits, increase property values and traffic safety, reduce crime, limit stormwater runoff and improve water quality. The public is invited to celebrate trees and the environment during the city's annual Arbor Day-Earth Day Family Festival happening Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Lewis Creek Park, 5808 Lakemont Blvd. SE.

