Tax Fraud Blotter: Tiles for iPhones

Repeat-offender preparer pleads guilty; false filing among many charges in $3 million fraud; Belize accounts; and other highlights of recent tax cases. E. St. Louis, Ill.: Former preparer Victoria Foster, 55, has entered pleas of guilty to two counts of false claims against the U.S. by a paid preparer assisting in the preparation of a false federal return.

