Redbox Launches Blu-ray Rentals
DVD rental kiosk provider Redbox Automated Retail LLC, and wholly owned subsidiary of Bellevue, Wash.-based Coinstar Inc., has announced it has started rolling out Blu-ray titles with availability at approximately 13,300 kiosks nationwide. Redbox will rent Blu-ray Discs at $1.50 per night plus tax.
