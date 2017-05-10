Redbox Launches Blu-ray Rentals

DVD rental kiosk provider Redbox Automated Retail LLC, and wholly owned subsidiary of Bellevue, Wash.-based Coinstar Inc., has announced it has started rolling out Blu-ray titles with availability at approximately 13,300 kiosks nationwide. Redbox will rent Blu-ray Discs at $1.50 per night plus tax.

