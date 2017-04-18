Overlay 2017: Smooth roads, new curb ...

Overlay 2017: Smooth roads, new curb ramps and bike lanes

The city's annual overlay program is warming up in April with the installation of new curb ramps before moving on to roadway repaving work in May. Construction of curb ramps along 140th Avenue Northeast, already is under way. The first overlay, or repaving work, is scheduled to begin the first week in May on 164th Avenue Northeast, from Northeast Eighth Street to Northup Way, in the Crossroads area.

