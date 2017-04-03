Olympia is fourth best place to live in U.S., website says

With a nod to the future while utilizing recycled and re-purposed materials from the past artist Pat Tassoni's UFO creation lands outside of the newly-relocated Gallery Boom as part of the 2016 Fall Arts Walk in downtown Olympia. Long lines of spectators lined along Capitol Way as picture-perfect weather greeted participants of the biggest Capital City Pride Parade's in recent years on Sunday, June 19. Starting in front of the Legislature Building on the Capitol campus the over one-hour long parade proceeded to Heritage Park, the site of the Pride festival.

