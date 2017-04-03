Northeast Bellevue to choose new neighborhood project
Now is the time for northeast Bellevue residents to unleash their ideas for improving the neighborhood. The city's Neighborhood Enhancement Program is coming to the Northeast Bellevue Neighborhood Area this spring, with a kickoff meeting at Sherwood Forest Elementary School on Tuesday, April 18, 6-7:30 p.m. Staff will provide attendees with an overview of this exciting program, answer questions and invite folks to share their ideas for neighborhood enhancement projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Of Girl Scouts and Troops
|Mar 28
|cassandrasage
|1
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
|looking in kirkland (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|2
|West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|18
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Feb '17
|go green
|10
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb '17
|Helping hand
|1
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Klaus ristau
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC