Northeast Bellevue to choose new neighborhood project

Now is the time for northeast Bellevue residents to unleash their ideas for improving the neighborhood. The city's Neighborhood Enhancement Program is coming to the Northeast Bellevue Neighborhood Area this spring, with a kickoff meeting at Sherwood Forest Elementary School on Tuesday, April 18, 6-7:30 p.m. Staff will provide attendees with an overview of this exciting program, answer questions and invite folks to share their ideas for neighborhood enhancement projects.

