New name, concept at old Naka spot

New name, concept at old Naka spot

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Capitol Hill Times Police Blotter

Photo by Suzi Pratt/courtesy of Adana: Chef Shota Nakajima closed Naka after a little over a year, recently reopening as Adana, with a different concept that includes Japanese comfort food. Shota Nakajima grew up in Bellevue and promptly left town; he got his basic chef's training at the Tsuji Culinary Academy in Osaka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitol Hill Times Police Blotter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy... 16 hr karl 50 1
Of Girl Scouts and Troops Mar 28 cassandrasage 1
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Feb '17 Retribution 3
looking in kirkland (Jan '13) Feb '17 Anonymous 2
West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 18
High School Students React to Climate Change Feb '17 go green 10
Helping spread the word. Feb '17 Helping hand 1
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,601 • Total comments across all topics: 280,111,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC