New name, concept at old Naka spot
Photo by Suzi Pratt/courtesy of Adana: Chef Shota Nakajima closed Naka after a little over a year, recently reopening as Adana, with a different concept that includes Japanese comfort food. Shota Nakajima grew up in Bellevue and promptly left town; he got his basic chef's training at the Tsuji Culinary Academy in Osaka.
