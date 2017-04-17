King County's proposed art tax is all but dead
A sales tax to fund arts and culture in King County will not go to voters this summer after all. King County Councilmember and Budget Chair Dave Upthegrove has pulled the proposal from consideration by his committee, because he believes it's fundamentally inequitable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Apr 12
|slick willie expl...
|47
|With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy...
|Apr 6
|karl 50
|1
|Of Girl Scouts and Troops
|Mar 28
|cassandrasage
|1
|looking in kirkland (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|2
|West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|18
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Feb '17
|go green
|10
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb '17
|Helping hand
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC