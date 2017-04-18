GLS Acquires Second Parcel Delivery F...

GLS Acquires Second Parcel Delivery Firm in US

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

European parcel delivery firm General Logistics Systems is further expanding its presence in North America with the purchase of Postal Express Inc. in Bellevue, Wash., for $13.3 million. The acquisition follows the purchase of Golden State Overnight Delivery Service in October 2016 in what was Amsterdam-based GLS' first foray into the regional parcel delivery market in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Apr 12 slick willie expl... 47
News With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy... Apr 6 karl 50 1
Of Girl Scouts and Troops Mar 28 cassandrasage 1
looking in kirkland (Jan '13) Feb '17 Anonymous 2
West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 18
High School Students React to Climate Change Feb '17 go green 10
Helping spread the word. Feb '17 Helping hand 1
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,272 • Total comments across all topics: 280,396,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC