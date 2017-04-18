GLS Acquires Second Parcel Delivery Firm in US
European parcel delivery firm General Logistics Systems is further expanding its presence in North America with the purchase of Postal Express Inc. in Bellevue, Wash., for $13.3 million. The acquisition follows the purchase of Golden State Overnight Delivery Service in October 2016 in what was Amsterdam-based GLS' first foray into the regional parcel delivery market in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Apr 12
|slick willie expl...
|47
|With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy...
|Apr 6
|karl 50
|1
|Of Girl Scouts and Troops
|Mar 28
|cassandrasage
|1
|looking in kirkland (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|2
|West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|18
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Feb '17
|go green
|10
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb '17
|Helping hand
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC