Expedia IT worker gets 15 months for ...

Expedia IT worker gets 15 months for insider trading scheme

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Bellingham Herald

A former information technology worker at Expedia Inc. has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after admitting he accessed the email accounts of top executives and made lucrative illegal stock trades based on the inside information he discovered. Jonathan Ly was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thieves steal dog, but not owner's determinatio... (Jul '15) Apr 28 Bothell dog lover 2
looking for gay sex (Dec '12) Apr 22 Sam 50
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Apr 12 slick willie expl... 47
News With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy... Apr 6 karl 50 1
Of Girl Scouts and Troops Mar '17 cassandrasage 1
looking in kirkland (Jan '13) Feb '17 Anonymous 2
West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 18
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,613 • Total comments across all topics: 280,749,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC