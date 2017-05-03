Expedia IT worker gets 15 months for insider trading scheme
A former information technology worker at Expedia Inc. has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after admitting he accessed the email accounts of top executives and made lucrative illegal stock trades based on the inside information he discovered. Jonathan Ly was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Seattle.
