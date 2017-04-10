DreamBox Learning Partners with Nelso...

DreamBox Learning Partners with Nelson to Boost Math Education in Canada

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Business Wire

After an exhaustive search, we feel DreamBox is the perfect complement to our leading nationwide math portfolio," explained Steve Brown, Nelson president and CEO. " This platform aligns perfectly with our commitment to improving mathematical understanding in Canada through engagement with adaptive learning technology that is easy for both students and teachers to use."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... 9 hr spud 32
News With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy... Apr 6 karl 50 1
Of Girl Scouts and Troops Mar 28 cassandrasage 1
looking in kirkland (Jan '13) Feb '17 Anonymous 2
West Lake Sammanish Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 18
High School Students React to Climate Change Feb '17 go green 10
Helping spread the word. Feb '17 Helping hand 1
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Bellevue, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,494 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC